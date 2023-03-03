PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Liontrust Investment Partners LLP

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP lessened its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,477,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 128,800 shares during the quarter. PayPal makes up about 2.0% of Liontrust Investment Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP owned approximately 0.13% of PayPal worth $127,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lee Financial Co grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 361 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.45. The stock had a trading volume of 4,482,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,416,766. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.65. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.39 and a twelve month high of $122.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.86, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 8.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. On average, analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PYPL. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, February 10th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of PayPal to $125.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $130.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $105.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.42.

Insider Activity

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman purchased 26,065 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $76.17 per share, with a total value of $1,985,371.05. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,113,885.67. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

