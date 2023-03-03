PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) Director Buys $10,980.00 in Stock

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB – Get Rating) Director Sang Young Lee bought 600 shares of PCB Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.30 per share, with a total value of $10,980.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,348,733 shares in the company, valued at $24,681,813.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Sang Young Lee also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 1st, Sang Young Lee purchased 1,000 shares of PCB Bancorp stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.30 per share, for a total transaction of $18,300.00.

On Monday, February 27th, Sang Young Lee bought 5,000 shares of PCB Bancorp stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.30 per share, for a total transaction of $91,500.00.

On Thursday, February 16th, Sang Young Lee bought 7,000 shares of PCB Bancorp stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.23 per share, with a total value of $127,610.00.

On Monday, December 5th, Sang Young Lee acquired 12,600 shares of PCB Bancorp stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.40 per share, with a total value of $231,840.00.

PCB Bancorp Price Performance

PCB stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.26. The company had a trading volume of 48,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,119. PCB Bancorp has a 52 week low of $17.59 and a 52 week high of $23.85. The company has a market cap of $270.25 million, a P/E ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.23 and a 200 day moving average of $18.60.

PCB Bancorp Dividend Announcement

PCB Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PCB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $26.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.95 million. PCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 30.10%. Research analysts expect that PCB Bancorp will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. PCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.97%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PCB Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JCSD Capital LLC increased its stake in PCB Bancorp by 129.9% during the 3rd quarter. JCSD Capital LLC now owns 35,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 20,178 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in PCB Bancorp by 6.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in PCB Bancorp by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 53,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of PCB Bancorp by 3.2% in the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 18,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in PCB Bancorp by 15.0% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 49,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 6,502 shares during the last quarter. 50.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PCB Bancorp Company Profile

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, and small and middle market businesses in Southern California. The firm offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit, remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Stories

