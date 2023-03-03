PCM Fund Inc. (NYSE:PCM) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08

PCM Fund Inc. (NYSE:PCM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th.

PCM Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

PCM traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,040. PCM Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.45 and a fifty-two week high of $10.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.81.

Institutional Trading of PCM Fund

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in PCM Fund by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 64,385 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 14,292 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of PCM Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of PCM Fund by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 60,728 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 12,231 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of PCM Fund by 134.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,811 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PCM Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $131,000. 7.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PCM Fund

PCM Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It seeks to invest in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in commercial mortgage-backed securities.

