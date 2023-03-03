Peel Hunt Limited (LON:PEEL) Insider Sells £562,633.05 in Stock

Peel Hunt Limited (LON:PEEL – Get Rating) insider Sunil Dhall sold 535,841 shares of Peel Hunt stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 105 ($1.27), for a total value of £562,633.05 ($678,934.54).

Shares of PEEL opened at GBX 110.50 ($1.33) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 101.22 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 93.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.77. The stock has a market capitalization of £135.71 million and a P/E ratio of 789.29. Peel Hunt Limited has a twelve month low of GBX 78 ($0.94) and a twelve month high of GBX 133.50 ($1.61).

Peel Hunt Limited operates as a mid and small-cap focused investment bank in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Investment Banking, Research & Distribution, and Execution & Trading segments. The Investment Banking segment provides equity and debt capital markets; private and retail capital markets; mergers and acquisitions; investor relations, debt advisory, private equity, and corporate broking services.

