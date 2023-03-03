Peel Hunt Reaffirms Hold Rating for McBride (LON:MCB)

Peel Hunt reiterated their hold rating on shares of McBride (LON:MCB – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 30 ($0.36) target price on the stock.

McBride Stock Performance

LON MCB opened at GBX 26.10 ($0.31) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 296.32, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.54. McBride has a 1 year low of GBX 15.25 ($0.18) and a 1 year high of GBX 49.90 ($0.60). The company has a market capitalization of £45.43 million, a PE ratio of -186.43, a P/E/G ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 23.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 22.86.

McBride Company Profile

McBride plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells private label household and personal care products to retailers and brand owners in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Australia, rest of Europe, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Liquids, Powders, Unit dosing, Aerosols, and Asia Pacific.

