Peel Hunt Reaffirms Hold Rating for McBride (LON:MCB)

Peel Hunt reiterated their hold rating on shares of McBride (LON:MCB – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 30 ($0.36) target price on the stock.
McBride Stock Performance
LON MCB opened at GBX 26.10 ($0.31) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 296.32, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.54. McBride has a 1 year low of GBX 15.25 ($0.18) and a 1 year high of GBX 49.90 ($0.60). The company has a market capitalization of £45.43 million, a PE ratio of -186.43, a P/E/G ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 23.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 22.86.
McBride Company Profile
