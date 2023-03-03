Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $31.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pegasystems presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $50.20.

Shares of PEGA stock opened at $46.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Pegasystems has a 1-year low of $29.05 and a 1-year high of $86.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.78.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Pegasystems’s payout ratio is currently -2.84%.

In related news, insider Rifat Kerim Akgonul sold 1,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.59, for a total value of $78,812.98. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,458,265.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 50.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis raised its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 67,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after acquiring an additional 18,563 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Pegasystems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Pegasystems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Bares Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Pegasystems by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,550,701 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,056,000 after purchasing an additional 65,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Pegasystems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.22% of the company’s stock.

Pegasystems, Inc engages in the development, market, license, and support of software, which allows organizations to build, deploy, and change enterprise applications. Its product Pega Infinity helps connect enterprises to their customers in real-time across channels, streamline business operations, and adapt to meet changing requirements.

