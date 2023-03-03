Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR) COO Sells $480,000.00 in Stock

Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PRGet Rating) COO Matthew R. Garrison sold 40,000 shares of Permian Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $480,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,062,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,755,820. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Permian Resources stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.86. 8,991,911 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,244,191. The company has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 4.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.08. Permian Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $5.08 and a 12-month high of $12.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.42%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PR. Riverstone Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Permian Resources in the third quarter valued at $468,238,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Permian Resources in the third quarter valued at $112,804,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Permian Resources in the third quarter valued at $100,979,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Permian Resources in the third quarter valued at about $89,649,000. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Permian Resources in the third quarter valued at about $55,897,000. 88.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on PR shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Permian Resources in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Permian Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen upgraded shares of Permian Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen upgraded shares of Permian Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.80.

Permian Resources Corp. operates as an oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded on October 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

