Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR) Shares Gap Down to $11.91

Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $11.91, but opened at $11.61. Permian Resources shares last traded at $11.97, with a volume of 1,577,024 shares.

PR has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Cowen raised shares of Permian Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Cowen raised shares of Permian Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Permian Resources from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Cowen upgraded Permian Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Permian Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.80.

Permian Resources Stock Up 0.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 4.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Permian Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.42%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PR. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Permian Resources by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 84,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Permian Resources by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 139,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Permian Resources by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 56,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 2,094 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Permian Resources by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 101,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 3,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new position in shares of Permian Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

About Permian Resources

Permian Resources Corp. operates as an oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded on October 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

