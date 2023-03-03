PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) Insider Deborah L. Lapinska Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI – Get Rating) insider Deborah L. Lapinska sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $212,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 114,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,438,076.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NYSE PGTI opened at $21.95 on Friday. PGT Innovations, Inc. has a one year low of $15.42 and a one year high of $23.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.24 and a 200 day moving average of $20.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.24.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $340.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.00 million. PGT Innovations had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PGT Innovations, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 63,226 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,823 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 96,994 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,915 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 87,450 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after buying an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. 84.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PGTI. Truist Financial raised their price target on PGT Innovations to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com downgraded PGT Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on PGT Innovations from $30.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th.

PGT Innovations, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of windows and doors under the brand names PGT Custom Windows + Doors, CGI, WinDoor, Western Window Systems, Eze-Breeze, and CGI Commercial. It operates through the Southeast and Western geographical segments. The company was founded by Rodney Hershberger in 1980 and is headquartered in Nokomis, FL.

