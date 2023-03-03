Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JMP Securities

JMP Securities restated their market outperform rating on shares of Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $23.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Pharvaris from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pharvaris has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Shares of PHVS opened at $8.99 on Monday. Pharvaris has a 12 month low of $1.77 and a 12 month high of $27.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.83.

Pharvaris ( NASDAQ:PHVS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.39. As a group, analysts forecast that Pharvaris will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Pharvaris in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Pharvaris during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Pharvaris by 1,054.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 5,272 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pharvaris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Pharvaris by 99.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 19,085 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.08% of the company’s stock.

Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE).

