PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:PCQ)

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.036 per share by the investment management company on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:PCQ opened at $10.18 on Friday. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $10.11 and a one year high of $17.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.68 and a 200-day moving average of $13.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,675 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 3,981 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,334 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,238 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 8,247 shares during the last quarter.

About PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

