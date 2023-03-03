PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 (NYSE:NRGX)

PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NRGX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th.

PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 12.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund alerts:

PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE NRGX traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.58. The company had a trading volume of 7,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,083. PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $12.29 and a 52-week high of $16.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $160,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter worth $176,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. 44.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Pimco Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund’s primary investment objective is to seek total return, with a secondary objective to seek to provide high current income.

The fund will invest, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in investments linked to the energy sector and in investments linked to the credit sectors.

Under normal circumstances, the fund will invest, directly or indirectly, at least 66% of its net assets in energy investments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.