PIMCO Income Strategy Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:PFL)

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0814 per share by the investment management company on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.3% annually over the last three years.

Get PIMCO Income Strategy Fund alerts:

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE PFL traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.68. The stock had a trading volume of 116,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,234. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.57 and its 200 day moving average is $8.54. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund has a twelve month low of $7.73 and a twelve month high of $10.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFL. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund by 498.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,006 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,056 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 3,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000.

(Get Rating)

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in a diversified portfolio of floating rate debt instruments with an average duration of around three years.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Income Strategy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Income Strategy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.