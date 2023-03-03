PIMCO Income Strategy Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:PFL)

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0814 per share by the investment management company on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th.
PIMCO Income Strategy Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.3% annually over the last three years.
PIMCO Income Strategy Fund Stock Up 0.2 %
NYSE PFL traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.68. The stock had a trading volume of 116,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,234. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.57 and its 200 day moving average is $8.54. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund has a twelve month low of $7.73 and a twelve month high of $10.45.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
PIMCO Income Strategy Fund Company Profile
PIMCO Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in a diversified portfolio of floating rate debt instruments with an average duration of around three years.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (PFL)
- The 3 Most Upgraded Stocks Are Reversing
- How to Find Blue Chip Dividend Stocks
- Zscaler, Inc Plummets, Is It Time To Buy The Dip?
- What is a Good Dividend Yield? How to Decide
- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Expanding in the West
Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Income Strategy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Income Strategy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.