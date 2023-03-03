PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX) Declares $0.03 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.033 per share by the investment management company on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of PMX opened at $8.00 on Friday. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III has a 1 year low of $7.67 and a 1 year high of $11.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 31,185 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,319 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,534 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 6,625 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 23,331 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 7,982 shares in the last quarter.

About PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

