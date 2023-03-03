Piper Sandler Initiates Coverage on Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE)

Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $8.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CLNE. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Clean Energy Fuels from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $11.79.

Get Clean Energy Fuels alerts:

Clean Energy Fuels Stock Down 5.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CLNE opened at $4.58 on Monday. Clean Energy Fuels has a 52-week low of $4.02 and a 52-week high of $8.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.96 and a beta of 2.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Clean Energy Fuels

In related news, SVP Barclay Corbus sold 11,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.49, for a total value of $61,960.14. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 630,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,459,254.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, COO Mitchell W. Pratt sold 8,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.57, for a total transaction of $45,339.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 854,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,758,523.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Barclay Corbus sold 11,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.49, for a total value of $61,960.14. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 630,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,459,254.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 25,069 shares of company stock worth $139,409 in the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 48.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 65,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 21,391 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 5.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 848,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,734,000 after acquiring an additional 40,120 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 16.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 33,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 4,764 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 55.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 83,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 29,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 1.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,272,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,745,000 after purchasing an additional 115,935 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.43% of the company’s stock.

About Clean Energy Fuels

(Get Rating)

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the United States and Canada. It also builds and operates compressed natural gas (CNG) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) vehicle fueling stations, manufactures CNG and LNG equipment and technologies, and delivers CNG and LNG vehicle fuel.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.