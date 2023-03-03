Pirate Chain (ARRR) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $129,015.18

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 13.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 3rd. Pirate Chain has a total market cap of $65.69 million and $129,015.18 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pirate Chain coin can now be bought for about $0.34 or 0.00001505 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Pirate Chain has traded down 15.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.09 or 0.00175012 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.95 or 0.00071414 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.91 or 0.00048829 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001158 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001894 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000182 BTC.

About Pirate Chain

ARRR is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 192,088,450 coins and its circulating supply is 195,362,268 coins. The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain. Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2018 with the primary goal of being the most private and secure digital currency, Pirate Chain strives to protect the financial privacy of every user in the world. Pirate Chain achieves this by employing the strongest and most acclaimed privacy protocol in the industry, and couples this with an unassailable strategy implementation. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

