PlayDapp Price Down 13% Over Last 7 Days (PLA)

PlayDapp (PLA) traded 7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 3rd. Over the last seven days, PlayDapp has traded down 13% against the US dollar. PlayDapp has a market cap of $126.44 million and $18.45 million worth of PlayDapp was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PlayDapp token can now be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00001050 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PlayDapp Profile

PlayDapp was first traded on December 31st, 2018. PlayDapp’s total supply is 700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 537,855,941 tokens. PlayDapp’s official message board is medium.com/playdappgames. The official website for PlayDapp is playdapp.io. PlayDapp’s official Twitter account is @playdapp_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PLA, the native token of PlayDapp, is a core utility token utilizing the ERC20 standard. PLA acts as the primary fungible token for the processing of transactions from users. Game dApp operators or developers receive PLA upon each in-game purchase or trade, after a reasonably small transaction fee is deducted by PlayDapp.”

