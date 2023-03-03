Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN) PT Raised to C$5.00

Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by CIBC from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.
Several other brokerages have also weighed in on PLZ.UN. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Plaza Retail REIT from C$5.25 to C$5.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Plaza Retail REIT from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Monday, November 14th.
TSE PLZ.UN opened at C$4.83 on Monday. Plaza Retail REIT has a 1 year low of C$3.88 and a 1 year high of C$5.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.21, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of C$491.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.61 and its 200 day moving average price is C$4.35.
Plaza is an open-ended real estate investment trust and is a leading retail property owner and developer, focused on Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada. Plaza's portfolio at December 31, 2018 includes interests in 287 properties totaling approximately 8.2 million square feet across Canada and additional lands held for development.
