Polar Capital Global Financials Trust (LON:PCFT) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $158.25

Shares of Polar Capital Global Financials Trust plc (LON:PCFT – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 158.25 ($1.91) and traded as high as GBX 160.80 ($1.94). Polar Capital Global Financials Trust shares last traded at GBX 159 ($1.92), with a volume of 280,721 shares trading hands.

Polar Capital Global Financials Trust Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 158.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 150.91. The company has a market cap of £519.36 million, a P/E ratio of 7,900.00 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 8.72, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.18.

Get Polar Capital Global Financials Trust alerts:

Polar Capital Global Financials Trust Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd were given a dividend of GBX 2.05 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.31%. Polar Capital Global Financials Trust’s payout ratio is 20,000.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Polar Capital Global Financials Trust Company Profile

In other Polar Capital Global Financials Trust news, insider Robert Kyprianou acquired 15,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 159 ($1.92) per share, with a total value of £24,950.28 ($30,107.74). Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Polar Capital Global Financials Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Polar Capital LLP. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. It invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Polar Capital Global Financials Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polar Capital Global Financials Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.