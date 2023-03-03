Polkadot (DOT) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $5.47 Billion

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 3rd. Polkadot has a total market capitalization of $5.47 billion and approximately $290.85 million worth of Polkadot was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Polkadot has traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Polkadot coin can now be purchased for approximately $6.04 or 0.00027043 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Polkadot alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002004 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000328 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.39 or 0.00422189 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,380.37 or 0.28537170 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Polkadot Profile

Polkadot was first traded on August 18th, 2020. Polkadot’s total supply is 1,289,325,409 coins and its circulating supply is 904,869,778 coins. Polkadot’s official Twitter account is @polkadot and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Polkadot is medium.com/polkadot-network. The Reddit community for Polkadot is https://reddit.com/r/dot and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Polkadot is polkadot.network.

Polkadot Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkadot is a blockchain network that allows users to launch and operate their own blockchains, called parachains, on top of the main Polkadot blockchain, called the relay chain. The relay chain does not support smart contracts, but parachains can. This allows for a growing ecosystem of blockchains with varying features and secure transactions, all using the resources of the relay chain. Polkadot also includes bridges to allow interaction with other blockchains, such as token swaps without a centralized exchange. The native cryptocurrency, DOT, serves as the governance token, allowing holders to stake and vote on network upgrades and participate in governance. Staking DOT also yields returns and can be bonded to secure a parachain slot. The project was founded by Ethereum co-founder Gavin Wood and is overseen by the non-profit Web3 Foundation, which maintains the open-source code and allocates funds for development.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkadot directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polkadot should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polkadot using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Polkadot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polkadot and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.