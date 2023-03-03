Polymesh Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $5.58 Million (POLYX)

Polymesh (POLYX) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 3rd. One Polymesh token can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000810 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Polymesh has traded 13.6% lower against the US dollar. Polymesh has a market cap of $94.41 million and approximately $5.58 million worth of Polymesh was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polymesh Profile

Polymesh’s total supply is 726,679,665 tokens and its circulating supply is 521,874,157 tokens. The official website for Polymesh is polymesh.network. Polymesh’s official Twitter account is @polymeshnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Polymesh

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymesh (POLYX) is a cryptocurrency . Polymesh has a current supply of 726,321,114.287211 with 594,370,815.144522 in circulation. The last known price of Polymesh is 0.17981496 USD and is down -8.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $12,674,918.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://polymesh.network/.”

