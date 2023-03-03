Powerledger (POWR) Trading 11.3% Lower This Week

Powerledger (POWR) traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 3rd. One Powerledger token can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000850 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Powerledger has traded 11.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Powerledger has a market cap of $91.18 million and approximately $9.51 million worth of Powerledger was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Powerledger

Powerledger’s launch date was September 8th, 2017. Powerledger’s total supply is 999,506,123 tokens and its circulating supply is 481,021,125 tokens. The official website for Powerledger is powerledger.io. The Reddit community for Powerledger is https://reddit.com/r/powerledger. Powerledger’s official Twitter account is @powerledger_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Powerledger is medium.com/power-ledger.

Buying and Selling Powerledger

According to CryptoCompare, “Power Ledger is a platform that enables P2P energy trading, allowing businesses to sell surplus renewable energy generated at residential and commercial properties. It uses an Ethereum-based token called POWR, which serves as an access permission token to the platform’s features. A second token called Sparkz is used for cross-market electricity compatibility. Application Hosts can convert their POWR tokens to Sparkz.”

