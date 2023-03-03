Prenetics Global Limited (NASDAQ:PRE) Short Interest Down 26.3% in February

Prenetics Global Limited (NASDAQ:PRE – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 377,500 shares, a decrease of 26.3% from the January 31st total of 512,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 853,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Prenetics Global in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prenetics Global

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ARS Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prenetics Global in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Prenetics Global in the second quarter valued at $202,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prenetics Global in the second quarter valued at $1,418,000. Finally, Dantai Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Prenetics Global in the fourth quarter valued at $896,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.01% of the company’s stock.

Prenetics Global Price Performance

Prenetics Global Company Profile

Prenetics Global stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.05. 68,202 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,282,739. Prenetics Global has a 12-month low of $0.98 and a 12-month high of $8.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.60.

(Get Rating)

Prenetics Global Limited, an investment holding company, operates as a diagnostics and genetic testing company. Its products include CircleDNA, a consumer genetic testing product; and Circle HealthPod, a rapid detection health monitoring system that allows users to take COVID-19 tests at point-of-care or at home utilizing the nucleic acid amplification test.

See Also

