Prenetics Global Limited (NASDAQ:PRE) Short Interest Down 26.3% in February

Prenetics Global Limited (NASDAQ:PRE – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 377,500 shares, a decrease of 26.3% from the January 31st total of 512,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 853,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Prenetics Global in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ARS Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prenetics Global in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Prenetics Global in the second quarter valued at $202,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prenetics Global in the second quarter valued at $1,418,000. Finally, Dantai Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Prenetics Global in the fourth quarter valued at $896,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.01% of the company’s stock.
Prenetics Global Limited, an investment holding company, operates as a diagnostics and genetic testing company. Its products include CircleDNA, a consumer genetic testing product; and Circle HealthPod, a rapid detection health monitoring system that allows users to take COVID-19 tests at point-of-care or at home utilizing the nucleic acid amplification test.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Prenetics Global (PRE)
