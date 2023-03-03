Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.72-$6.91 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.71. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Principal Financial Group also updated its FY23 guidance to $6.86-6.99 EPS.

Shares of Principal Financial Group stock traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $87.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,641,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,553,794. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $21.29 billion, a PE ratio of 4.58, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.30. Principal Financial Group has a 12-month low of $61.05 and a 12-month high of $96.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.98.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 27.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Principal Financial Group will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.60%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PFG shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered Principal Financial Group from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Evercore ISI downgraded Principal Financial Group from an in-line rating to an underperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $75.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Principal Financial Group from $94.00 to $88.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Principal Financial Group from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Reduce and an average price target of $78.64.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PFG. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Principal Financial Group by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,514,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,825,000 after buying an additional 1,816,343 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $78,939,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 307.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,133,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,223,000 after purchasing an additional 855,747 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 6.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,054,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,615,000 after purchasing an additional 251,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 10.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,136,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,855,000 after purchasing an additional 209,370 shares during the last quarter. 74.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

