Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.86-6.99 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.96. Principal Financial Group also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.72-$6.91 EPS.

Shares of PFG stock traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $87.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,641,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,553,794. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $89.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.98. Principal Financial Group has a one year low of $61.05 and a one year high of $96.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.58, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 27.51% and a return on equity of 15.98%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group will post 6.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.60%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PFG. Evercore ISI cut shares of Principal Financial Group from an in-line rating to an underperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $94.00 to $88.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Principal Financial Group from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $62.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Reduce and an average price target of $78.64.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFG. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 67.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,514,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816,343 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $78,939,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 307.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,133,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,223,000 after acquiring an additional 855,747 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,054,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,615,000 after acquiring an additional 251,562 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,136,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,855,000 after acquiring an additional 209,370 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

