Privia Health Group, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.11 Per Share (NASDAQ:PRVA)

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) – SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Privia Health Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 28th. SVB Leerink analyst W. Mayo forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the quarter. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Privia Health Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.07 per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Privia Health Group’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Privia Health Group from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Privia Health Group from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Privia Health Group to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Privia Health Group from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.93.

Shares of PRVA opened at $28.11 on Friday. Privia Health Group has a 1-year low of $17.99 and a 1-year high of $44.64. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of -255.55, a P/E/G ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.76.

In other news, Director William M. Sullivan sold 6,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $151,191.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,857,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $146,664,237.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director William M. Sullivan sold 6,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $151,191.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,857,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $146,664,237.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William M. Sullivan sold 12,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total transaction of $283,369.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,845,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,716,491.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 168,287 shares of company stock worth $4,352,843. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Privia Health Group by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Privia Health Group by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Privia Health Group by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Privia Health Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 21,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Privia Health Group by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

