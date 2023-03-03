Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR) Shares Gap Down to $67.11

Shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $67.11, but opened at $64.65. Procore Technologies shares last traded at $65.23, with a volume of 294,663 shares.

PCOR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Procore Technologies from $77.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $71.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $60.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procore Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.67.

The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.80.

In related news, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 24,200 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.91, for a total transaction of $1,135,222.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,632,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,419,057.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 24,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.91, for a total transaction of $1,135,222.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,632,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,419,057.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 1,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.13, for a total value of $78,455.65. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,418,424.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 127,670 shares of company stock worth $7,376,573. 40.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,174,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,874,000 after purchasing an additional 3,275,404 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Procore Technologies by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,141,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042,498 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 94.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,137,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,017,000 after buying an additional 1,525,039 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,987,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,961,000 after buying an additional 82,918 shares during the period. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 2,724,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,649,000 after buying an additional 615,038 shares during the period. 82.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

