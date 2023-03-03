PropertyGuru (NYSE:PGRU) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

PropertyGuru Limited (NYSE:PGRU – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 47,215 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 204% from the previous session’s volume of 15,524 shares.The stock last traded at $4.75 and had previously closed at $4.71.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities cut their target price on PropertyGuru from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup assumed coverage on PropertyGuru in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.
The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.73.
PropertyGuru Limited operates online property classifieds marketplaces in Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand, and Indonesia. It serves agents and developers to advertise residential and commercial properties for sale or rent to property seekers. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Singapore.
