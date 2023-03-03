ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) CFO David Scott Schorlemer Acquires 1,500 Shares of Stock

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating) CFO David Scott Schorlemer acquired 1,500 shares of ProPetro stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.96 per share, with a total value of $13,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,370.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
David Scott Schorlemer also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, February 24th, David Scott Schorlemer purchased 2,500 shares of ProPetro stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.44 per share, with a total value of $21,100.00.
ProPetro Stock Performance
Shares of PUMP opened at $9.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.76 and a 200 day moving average of $9.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. ProPetro Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $7.25 and a 12 month high of $16.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 952.00 and a beta of 2.37.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProPetro
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PUMP shares. Citigroup lowered ProPetro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Benchmark initiated coverage on ProPetro in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised shares of ProPetro from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ProPetro has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.29.
About ProPetro
ProPetro Holding Corp. is an oilfield services company that engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing and other complementary services. It operates through the following segments: Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing, Coil Tubing, Flowback, and Drilling. The Hydraulic Fracturing segment intends to optimize hydrocarbon flow paths during the completion phase of horizontal shale wellbores.
Featured Stories
