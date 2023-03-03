ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) CFO David Scott Schorlemer Acquires 1,500 Shares of Stock

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating) CFO David Scott Schorlemer acquired 1,500 shares of ProPetro stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.96 per share, with a total value of $13,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,370.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

David Scott Schorlemer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 24th, David Scott Schorlemer purchased 2,500 shares of ProPetro stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.44 per share, with a total value of $21,100.00.

ProPetro Stock Performance

Shares of PUMP opened at $9.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.76 and a 200 day moving average of $9.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. ProPetro Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $7.25 and a 12 month high of $16.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 952.00 and a beta of 2.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProPetro

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in ProPetro by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 993,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,306,000 after buying an additional 14,669 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in ProPetro by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 109,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of ProPetro during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $109,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of ProPetro by 127.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 73,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 41,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 235,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 21,651 shares during the period. 88.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PUMP shares. Citigroup lowered ProPetro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Benchmark initiated coverage on ProPetro in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised shares of ProPetro from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ProPetro has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.29.

About ProPetro

ProPetro Holding Corp. is an oilfield services company that engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing and other complementary services. It operates through the following segments: Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing, Coil Tubing, Flowback, and Drilling. The Hydraulic Fracturing segment intends to optimize hydrocarbon flow paths during the completion phase of horizontal shale wellbores.

Featured Stories

