ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Short Interest Update

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,660,000 shares, a growth of 39.4% from the January 31st total of 16,970,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 122,151,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 108.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lifted its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 229.4% in the third quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 43,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the period. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000.

Get ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ alerts:

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Price Performance

Shares of SQQQ stock traded down $2.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.73. 108,826,586 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,638,359. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $31.17 and a fifty-two week high of $69.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.13.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Cuts Dividend

About ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.151 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%.

(Get Rating)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.