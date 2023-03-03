ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Short Interest Update

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,660,000 shares, a growth of 39.4% from the January 31st total of 16,970,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 122,151,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 108.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lifted its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 229.4% in the third quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 43,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the period. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Price Performance
Shares of SQQQ stock traded down $2.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.73. 108,826,586 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,638,359. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $31.17 and a fifty-two week high of $69.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.13.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Cuts Dividend
About ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.
