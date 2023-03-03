Provident Financial (LON:PFG) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $191.15

Provident Financial plc (LON:PFG – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 191.15 ($2.31) and traded as high as GBX 226.28 ($2.73). Provident Financial shares last traded at GBX 223.20 ($2.69), with a volume of 260,986 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Provident Financial in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 310 ($3.74) target price on shares of Provident Financial in a report on Friday, January 27th.

Provident Financial Stock Up 1.6 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 213.91 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 191.39. The company has a quick ratio of 32.18, a current ratio of 32.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 300.32. The company has a market cap of £575.73 million, a P/E ratio of 548.78, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.50.

About Provident Financial

Provident Financial plc provides personal credit products to the non-standard lending market in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through Vanquis Bank and Moneybarn segments. It offers credit cards products, unsecured personal loans, and savings products. The company also provides vehicle finance for cars, motorbikes, and light commercial vehicles.

