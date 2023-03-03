Public Bank Berhad (OTCMKTS:PBLOF) Upgraded at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Public Bank Berhad (OTCMKTS:PBLOF – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of Public Bank Berhad stock opened at $0.96 on Tuesday. Public Bank Berhad has a one year low of $0.93 and a one year high of $1.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.98.

About Public Bank Berhad

Public Bank Berhad engages in the banking activities. The company's deposit products include savings, current, fixed deposit, foreign currency, and safe deposit box services. Its loan portfolio comprises home, SWIFT, working capital, SME, and other loans; overdrafts; project and vehicle financing; PB retail negotiable instruments of deposit; and credit guarantee corporation guarantee schemes and BNM funds.

