Public Bank Berhad (OTCMKTS:PBLOF) Upgraded at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Public Bank Berhad (OTCMKTS:PBLOF – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
Public Bank Berhad Price Performance
Shares of Public Bank Berhad stock opened at $0.96 on Tuesday. Public Bank Berhad has a one year low of $0.93 and a one year high of $1.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.98.
About Public Bank Berhad
