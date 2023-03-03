Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) Lowered by Analyst

agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink decreased their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for agilon health in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink analyst W. Mayo now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.06. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for agilon health’s current full-year earnings is ($0.21) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for agilon health’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.59 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.00 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.53 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on AGL. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on agilon health in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on agilon health from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on agilon health from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, agilon health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.38.

agilon health Stock Up 16.0 %

Insider Activity

Shares of agilon health stock opened at $24.47 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.13 and a 200-day moving average of $20.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The company has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a PE ratio of -94.12 and a beta of 1.09. agilon health has a 1-year low of $14.82 and a 1-year high of $28.36.

In other news, insider Benjamin Shaker sold 20,723 shares of agilon health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total transaction of $409,900.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $506,862.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Benjamin Kornitzer sold 5,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.82, for a total transaction of $90,794.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $175,365.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Benjamin Shaker sold 20,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total value of $409,900.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $506,862.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,168 shares of company stock valued at $1,413,444. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On agilon health

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGL. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in agilon health by 236.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of agilon health by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of agilon health in the first quarter valued at $69,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of agilon health in the third quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of agilon health in the fourth quarter valued at $111,000.

About agilon health

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it served approximately 238,000 senior members, which included 186,300 medicare advantage members and 51,700 medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries.

