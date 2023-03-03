Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) Increased by Analyst

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink lifted their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Sunday, February 26th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Schwartz now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.41) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.49). The consensus estimate for Fulcrum Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.40) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Fulcrum Therapeutics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.69) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.78) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.28) EPS.

FULC has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $19.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $27.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fulcrum Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.86.

Shares of FULC stock opened at $6.05 on Wednesday. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.21 and a 52-week high of $24.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.40. The company has a market capitalization of $314.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 2.26.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,630,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, International Biotechnology Trust PLC lifted its position in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 20,315.3% during the 3rd quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 193,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 192,792 shares during the period.

In other news, major shareholder Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 1,341,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.42 per share, with a total value of $7,270,496.40. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 9,403,049 shares in the company, valued at $50,964,525.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 1,341,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.42 per share, with a total value of $7,270,496.40. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 9,403,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,964,525.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert J. Gould sold 6,766 shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $101,490.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 499,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,497,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 4,372,675 shares of company stock valued at $38,695,655 in the last quarter. Insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm develops new medicines and focuses on unlocking gene control mechanisms to develop small molecule therapies. Its product candidate includes Losmapimod and FTX-HbF. The company was founded by Michael R. Green, Danny Reinberg, Rudolf Jaenisch, Jeannie T.

