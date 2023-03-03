Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) Boosted by William Blair

Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair lifted their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Vapotherm in a research note issued on Monday, February 27th. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor now expects that the company will earn ($0.42) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.43). The consensus estimate for Vapotherm’s current full-year earnings is ($1.17) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Vapotherm’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.20) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.53) EPS.

Shares of NYSE:VAPO opened at $0.91 on Wednesday. Vapotherm has a 52-week low of $0.46 and a 52-week high of $16.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.04, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 3.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21 and a beta of -1.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.53.

Vapotherm ( NYSE:VAPO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.05. Vapotherm had a negative return on equity of 1,250.70% and a negative net margin of 169.55%. The company had revenue of $18.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.56 million.

In other Vapotherm news, Director Lance A. Berry acquired 95,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.05 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.90. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 134,887 shares in the company, valued at $141,631.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Joseph Army bought 476,190 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.05 per share, for a total transaction of $499,999.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,636,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,718,607.45. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lance A. Berry purchased 95,238 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.05 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 134,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,631.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 672,326 shares of company stock valued at $711,258. 10.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Vapotherm during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Tejara Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vapotherm during the 4th quarter worth approximately $468,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Vapotherm by 240.8% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 35,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 25,298 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vapotherm during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Vapotherm by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 485,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after buying an additional 133,168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.02% of the company’s stock.

Vapotherm, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of medical devices for patients suffering from respiratory distress. Its products include Precision Flow, Precision Flow Heliox, Oxygen Assist Module, Nitric Oxidie Disposable Patient Circuit, Tracheostomy Adapter, and Aerogen Adapter.

