Q1 2024 Earnings Estimate for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:LOW)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report issued on Wednesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Matuszewski now forecasts that the home improvement retailer will post earnings per share of $3.55 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.59. The consensus estimate for Lowe’s Companies’ current full-year earnings is $13.80 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ Q2 2024 earnings at $4.84 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.21 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.18 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $13.80 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $14.68 EPS.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 82.30% and a net margin of 6.63%. The company had revenue of $22.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts have also commented on LOW. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $241.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wedbush lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $224.81.

LOW stock opened at $195.10 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies has a twelve month low of $170.12 and a twelve month high of $238.37. The firm has a market cap of $121.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $206.22 and a 200 day moving average of $201.86.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $512,000. Whitener Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,967 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Rebalance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $291,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 3,217 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cravens & Co Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $590,000. 72.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total transaction of $12,179,889.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,690,176.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

