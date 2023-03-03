Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Royal Bank of Canada Cut by Desjardins (TSE:RY)

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Rating) (NYSE:RY) – Desjardins lowered their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 1st. Desjardins analyst D. Young now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.81 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.90. The consensus estimate for Royal Bank of Canada’s current full-year earnings is $11.89 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Royal Bank of Canada’s Q3 2023 earnings at $2.95 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.89 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.75 EPS.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Rating) (NYSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The financial services provider reported C$2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.71 by C$0.07. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 32.56%. The business had revenue of C$12.57 billion during the quarter.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$146.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$145.00 in a report on Thursday. Cormark lowered their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$161.00 to C$152.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$129.00 to C$138.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Royal Bank of Canada has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$144.92.

Shares of TSE RY opened at C$136.21 on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of C$116.75 and a twelve month high of C$144.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$134.56 and its 200-day moving average price is C$129.81. The company has a market capitalization of C$187.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.75.

In related news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 4,130 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$134.77, for a total value of C$556,595.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$791,498.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be paid a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 47.74%.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company. The company operates through five segments: Personal & Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor & Treasury, and Capital Markets. The Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions, as well as indirect lending, including auto financing; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

