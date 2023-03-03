Q4 2024 EPS Estimates for Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) Raised by Analyst

Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group upped their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for Chico’s FAS in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 1st. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now forecasts that the specialty retailer will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.04. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Market Perform” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Chico’s FAS’s current full-year earnings is $0.89 per share.

CHS has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chico’s FAS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Chico’s FAS from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

CHS opened at $6.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.47. Chico’s FAS has a 1-year low of $3.80 and a 1-year high of $7.30. The company has a market cap of $775.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.23.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 550.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,811,263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,002,000 after buying an additional 1,532,781 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 275.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,596,271 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,934,000 after buying an additional 1,171,543 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 9.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,151,107 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $44,292,000 after buying an additional 777,773 shares during the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 4,793,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $23,585,000 after buying an additional 768,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 22.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,327,760 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,973,000 after buying an additional 609,773 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

Chico’s FAS, Inc engages in the retail of women’s private branded, sophisticated, casual-to-dressy apparel, intimates, and complementary accessories. The firm’s product portfolio consists of the following brands: Chico’s, Soma, and White House Black Market. It also operates boutiques, retail stores, and websites to sell the products.

