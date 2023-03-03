Q4 2024 EPS Estimates for Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) Raised by Analyst

Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group upped their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for Chico’s FAS in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 1st. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now forecasts that the specialty retailer will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.04. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Market Perform” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Chico’s FAS’s current full-year earnings is $0.89 per share.
CHS has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chico’s FAS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Chico’s FAS from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd.
Chico’s FAS Stock Performance
Institutional Trading of Chico’s FAS
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 550.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,811,263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,002,000 after buying an additional 1,532,781 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 275.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,596,271 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,934,000 after buying an additional 1,171,543 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 9.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,151,107 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $44,292,000 after buying an additional 777,773 shares during the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 4,793,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $23,585,000 after buying an additional 768,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 22.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,327,760 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,973,000 after buying an additional 609,773 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.59% of the company’s stock.
About Chico’s FAS
Chico’s FAS, Inc engages in the retail of women’s private branded, sophisticated, casual-to-dressy apparel, intimates, and complementary accessories. The firm’s product portfolio consists of the following brands: Chico’s, Soma, and White House Black Market. It also operates boutiques, retail stores, and websites to sell the products.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Chico’s FAS (CHS)
- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Expanding in the West
- One Way to Earn More From Dividend Stocks
- How to Choose a Winning Dividend Investing Strategy
- 3 Industries Leading the Stock Market Rebound
- Oil Tankers Boost Dividends, See Continued Robust Business In ’23
Receive News & Ratings for Chico's FAS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chico's FAS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.