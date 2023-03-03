QBE Insurance Group Limited (ASX:QBE) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.30 Per Share

QBE Insurance Group Limited (ASX:QBE – Get Rating) declared a final dividend on Friday, March 3rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Thursday, April 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, March 5th. This is a positive change from QBE Insurance Group’s previous final dividend of $0.27.

QBE Insurance Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at QBE Insurance Group

In related news, insider Tan Le bought 1,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$14.99 ($10.13) per share, with a total value of A$28,256.15 ($19,091.99). In other news, insider Tan Le bought 1,885 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$14.99 ($10.13) per share, for a total transaction of A$28,256.15 ($19,091.99). Also, insider Andrew Horton sold 28,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of A$15.00 ($10.14), for a total transaction of A$427,500.00 ($288,851.35). Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About QBE Insurance Group

QBE Insurance Group Limited underwrites general insurance and reinsurance risks. The company offers range of commercial, personal, and specialty products, such as commercial and domestic property, motor and motor casualty, agriculture, public/product liability, professional indemnity, workers' compensation, marine, energy and aviation, accident and health, financial and credit, and other insurances, as well as risk management solutions.

Further Reading

