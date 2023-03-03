QBE Insurance Group Limited (OTCMKTS:QBIEY) Short Interest Up 900.0% in February

QBE Insurance Group Limited (OTCMKTS:QBIEY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 900.0% from the January 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of QBE Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

QBE Insurance Group Stock Down 0.5 %

QBIEY traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $10.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,782. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.57. QBE Insurance Group has a 12 month low of $6.99 and a 12 month high of $10.29.

QBE Insurance Group Increases Dividend

QBE Insurance Group Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be issued a $0.1963 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. This is an increase from QBE Insurance Group’s previous dividend of $0.05. This represents a yield of 2.42%. QBE Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -95.86%.

QBE Insurance Group Ltd. is a general insurance and reinsurance company. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Australia Pacific. The company was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

