Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) Plans $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the construction company on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

Quanex Building Products has a payout ratio of 12.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Quanex Building Products Trading Up 1.7 %

NX stock opened at $26.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $882.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.15. Quanex Building Products has a fifty-two week low of $18.00 and a fifty-two week high of $27.04.

Insider Activity at Quanex Building Products

Quanex Building Products ( NYSE:NX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 15th. The construction company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.18. Quanex Building Products had a return on equity of 20.03% and a net margin of 7.23%. The business had revenue of $307.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.40 million.

In other news, SVP Paul Cornett sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,627 shares in the company, valued at $940,675. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,704 shares of company stock worth $69,012. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Quanex Building Products

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,797,308 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,959,000 after purchasing an additional 16,153 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,387,337 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,111,000 after purchasing an additional 8,816 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,229,937 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,336,000 after acquiring an additional 10,954 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 609,762 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,439,000 after acquiring an additional 16,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 6,352.9% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 548,496 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,513,000 after acquiring an additional 539,996 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised Quanex Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

Quanex Building Products Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Quanex Building Products Corp. engages in the manufacture of components sold to original equipment manufacturers in the building products industry. It also designs and produces energy-efficient fenestration products in addition to kitchen and bath cabinet components. The firm operates through the following segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, North American Cabinet Components, and Unallocated Corporate and Other.

