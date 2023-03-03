Quantfury Token Hits 24 Hour Volume of $82,858.10 (QTF)

Quantfury Token (QTF) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 3rd. Quantfury Token has a total market cap of $95.44 million and $82,858.10 worth of Quantfury Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Quantfury Token has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar. One Quantfury Token token can now be purchased for approximately $9.54 or 0.00042620 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002049 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000329 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.90 or 0.00423288 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,414.83 or 0.28611493 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 27.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000216 BTC.

About Quantfury Token

Quantfury Token’s genesis date was June 14th, 2019. Quantfury Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Quantfury Token is medium.com/@quantfury. Quantfury Token’s official Twitter account is @quantfury. The official website for Quantfury Token is www.quantfury.com.

Quantfury Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantfury Token (QTF) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Quantfury Token has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantfury Token is 9.50393939 USD and is down -1.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $77,402.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.quantfury.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantfury Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantfury Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantfury Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

