QUASA Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $77.18 Million (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 3rd. QUASA has a market capitalization of $77.18 million and approximately $959.73 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, QUASA has traded 22.9% lower against the dollar. One QUASA token can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00010719 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00032917 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.13 or 0.00040825 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00022462 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002011 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004456 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000159 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.41 or 0.00220941 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,363.07 or 1.00004789 BTC.

QUASA Token Profile

QUASA (CRYPTO:QUA) is a token. Its launch date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 77,018,214,870 tokens. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews.

Buying and Selling QUASA

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 77,018,214,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00100362 USD and is down -13.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $830.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUASA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

