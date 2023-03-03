Quilter (OTCMKTS:QUILF) Cut to Sell at Citigroup

Citigroup lowered shares of Quilter (OTCMKTS:QUILF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Quilter to an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Quilter has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $129.08.

Quilter Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:QUILF opened at $1.03 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.06. Quilter has a 12-month low of $0.95 and a 12-month high of $1.20.

About Quilter

Quilter plc provides advice-led investment solutions and investment platforms in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, High Net Worth and Affluent. The company offers financial advice for protection, mortgages, savings, investments, and pensions. It also provides Quilter Investment Platform, an investment platform for advice-based wealth management products and services; Quilter Investors, which offers investment solutions; and Quilter Financial Planning, a restricted and independent financial adviser network that provides mortgage and financial planning advice and financial solutions to individuals and businesses through a network of intermediaries.

