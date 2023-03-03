Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEP) Short Interest Up 18.2% in February

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 249,100 shares, a growth of 18.2% from the January 31st total of 210,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 79,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Qurate Retail Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of QRTEP stock traded up $1.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,590. Qurate Retail has a 52-week low of $32.00 and a 52-week high of $90.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.17.

Get Qurate Retail alerts:

Qurate Retail Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th.

Institutional Trading of Qurate Retail

About Qurate Retail

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Qurate Retail stock. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. ( NASDAQ:QRTEP Get Rating ) by 114.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Qurate Retail were worth $615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

(Get Rating)

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Qurate Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qurate Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.