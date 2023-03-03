Radix (XRD) Trading 6.1% Lower This Week

Radix (XRD) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 3rd. Over the last week, Radix has traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar. One Radix coin can now be bought for $0.0431 or 0.00000193 BTC on major exchanges. Radix has a total market capitalization of $224.48 million and approximately $687,677.02 worth of Radix was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Radix launched on July 28th, 2021. Radix’s total supply is 12,123,620,561 coins and its circulating supply is 5,204,346,980 coins. The official message board for Radix is www.radixdlt.com/blog. The official website for Radix is www.radixdlt.com. Radix’s official Twitter account is @radixdlt and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Radix is https://reddit.com/r/radix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “RADIX token (XRD) is the native token of the Radix Public Network, used for staking to secure the network through Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) and paying for transaction fees. XRD holders can vote on validator nodes by delegating tokens to them and earn network emission rewards. The top 100 validators with the most delegated stake are selected as the validator set, but this limit is expected to be removed in the future. Transaction fees are paid in XRD, and 100% of the fees are burnt by the Radix Protocol to prevent spam transactions across the network.”

