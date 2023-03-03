Ramaco Resources (METC) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 8th. Analysts expect Ramaco Resources to post earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter.

Ramaco Resources Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ METC opened at $10.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $461.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.12. Ramaco Resources has a 12 month low of $8.12 and a 12 month high of $21.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.20.

Ramaco Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is an increase from Ramaco Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. Ramaco Resources’s payout ratio is presently 18.66%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in METC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Ramaco Resources by 533.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 959,504 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $15,160,000 after buying an additional 807,921 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Ramaco Resources by 103.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 72,164 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 36,707 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ramaco Resources by 87.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 37,405 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 17,435 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ramaco Resources by 16.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 195,732 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,093,000 after buying an additional 28,112 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on METC. Benchmark lowered their target price on Ramaco Resources from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Ramaco Resources from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on Ramaco Resources from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th.

Ramaco Resources, Inc engages in the operation and development of coal mining properties. The firm deals with metallurgical coal in central and southern West Virginia, southwestern Virginia and southwestern Pennsylvania. Its portfolio consists of Elk Creek, Berwind, RAM Mine, and Knox Creek. The company was founded by Randall W.

