Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Rambus from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Rambus from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Rambus from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Rambus from $36.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Rambus from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rambus presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $47.20.

NASDAQ:RMBS opened at $44.49 on Monday. Rambus has a 1 year low of $20.00 and a 1 year high of $46.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.42. The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -317.76 and a beta of 1.29.

Rambus ( NASDAQ:RMBS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.27). Rambus had a positive return on equity of 21.35% and a negative net margin of 3.15%. The firm had revenue of $122.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rambus will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Rambus news, Director Necip Sayiner sold 2,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total value of $130,807.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,138,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Rambus news, Director Eric B. Stang sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total value of $272,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,235,602.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Necip Sayiner sold 2,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total value of $130,807.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,138,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RMBS. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Rambus during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rambus by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Rambus during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Rambus during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rambus by 2,010.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares during the last quarter. 85.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rambus, Inc engages in the provision of cutting-edge semiconductor and Internet Protocol products, spanning memory and interfaces to security, smart sensors and lighting. Its products include Memory Interface Chips, Interface IP, and Security IP. The company was founded by P. Michael Farmwald and Mark A.

