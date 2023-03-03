Rand Worldwide (OTCMKTS:RWWI) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $21.62

Rand Worldwide, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RWWI – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.62 and traded as high as $23.99. Rand Worldwide shares last traded at $23.72, with a volume of 1,600 shares changing hands.
Rand Worldwide Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.70 and a 200-day moving average of $19.95.
Rand Worldwide Company Profile
Rand Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of design, engineering, and facilities management solutions. It operates through the following business divisions: IMAGINiT Technologies, ASCENT-Center for Technical Knowledge, Rand Simulation, and Rand 3D. The IMAGINiT Technologies division offers Autodesk solutions and value-added services to customers in the manufacturing, infrastructure, building, and media and entertainment industries.
