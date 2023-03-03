Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, a growth of 873.3% from the January 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Randstad Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:RANJY traded up $0.39 during trading on Thursday, hitting $31.65. 1,361 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,507. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.46. Randstad has a 52-week low of $20.52 and a 52-week high of $33.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barclays lowered shares of Randstad from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Randstad presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

Randstad Company Profile

Randstad NV engages in the provision of solutions in the fields of flexible work and human resources services. It operates through the following segments: Staffing, Professionals, and Executive Search. The Staffing segment recruits candidates for manufacturing, logistics and administrative jobs. Its service portfolio includes Inhouse, Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO), Managed Services Programs (MSP), Payrolling, Outsourcing, and Outplacement.

